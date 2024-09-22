Rodney Eldon Rushing Sells 12,000 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,805,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SFBS opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.87. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,228,000 after buying an additional 221,507 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 364,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 929,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,733,000 after buying an additional 43,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

