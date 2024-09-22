Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $261.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.23 and a 200 day moving average of $270.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 384,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.