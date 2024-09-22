Robert S. Ellin Buys 9,055 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert S. Ellin purchased 9,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $16,389.55. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 108,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,499.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PodcastOne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODC opened at $1.88 on Friday. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on PodcastOne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

