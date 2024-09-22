Richard William Scalzo Sells 1,390 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ DYN opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.
DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
