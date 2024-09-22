Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $78,297.48 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,631,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $97,070.56.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.80 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

