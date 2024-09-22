Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $570.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $610.79.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $526.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.20. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

