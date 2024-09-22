Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $135,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Dean Hansen sold 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $303,386.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,016 shares in the company, valued at $897,758.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,656 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,259 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,570,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,934,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,978,000 after acquiring an additional 721,122 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

