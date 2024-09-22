NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

