Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $378.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $378.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $351.42 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
