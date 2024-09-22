Mizuho Begins Coverage on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,222,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,741,105.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,769,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,130. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 880,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

