Leerink Partners Lowers Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $21.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Leerink Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut Progyny from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of PGNY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Progyny has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Progyny by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 9.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

