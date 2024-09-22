Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $133.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $134.09.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 114.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

