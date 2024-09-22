KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 112.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after buying an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.