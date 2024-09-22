Jonathan Sheena Sells 2,700 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $344,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,324,409.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,970,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

