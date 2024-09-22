Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Acquires $551,773,323.27 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $62.67.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.