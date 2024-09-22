Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS XSHQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 26,391 shares of the company traded hands. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.