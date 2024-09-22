Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Price Performance

BATS:SPMV opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF alerts:

About Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Minimum Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of stocks selected from the S&P 500. Holdings are selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SPMV was launched on Jul 13, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.