Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 27th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.
About Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.