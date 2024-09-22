Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 27th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDBGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.31 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

