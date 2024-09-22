Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance
IVRA opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Company Profile
