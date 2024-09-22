Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:IMSI opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

