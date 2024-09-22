Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS:IMSI opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
