Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $146,643.85 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $146,643.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,629.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40.

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $889.04 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

