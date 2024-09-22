Insider Selling: Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) COO Sells $104,485.08 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $104,485.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,328.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

UVSP opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,210,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 21.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 83,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

