Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $67,696.98 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $67,696.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $109,296.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 29,200 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $657,292.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 30,914 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $695,874.14.

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $191.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter worth $22,547,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,648 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W cut PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

