Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) COO Sells $882,583.17 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 12,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $882,583.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,023,105.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Griffon Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 486.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $20,531,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 283,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Recommended Stories

