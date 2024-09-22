Insider Buying: Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX) Insider Purchases 1,190,593 Shares of Stock

Wellnex Life Limited (ASX:WNX – Get Free Report) insider Zlatko (Zack) Bozinovski purchased 1,190,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$25,002.45 ($16,893.55).
Wellnex Life Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Wellnex Life
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wellnex Life
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Wellnex Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellnex Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.