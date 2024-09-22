Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Director Buys C$81,537.50 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Director Keith Martell purchased 1,250 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at C$63.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$60.74 and a 12-month high of C$85.66.

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4173028 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 136.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Mizuho raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

