Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,539.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.99 per share, with a total value of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti acquired 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total value of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

George Weston stock opened at C$219.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The firm has a market cap of C$29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$215.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$197.74. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$229.22.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$14.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 13.0828367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$229.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

