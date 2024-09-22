Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

