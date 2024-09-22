ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $379.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $303.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.08. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $221.20 and a 52-week high of $347.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

