Haleon (NYSE:HLN) PT Raised to $10.95 at Morgan Stanley

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.90 to $10.95 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,000 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,533,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 196,843 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

