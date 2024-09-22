General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.06.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $306.87 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.