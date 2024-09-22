Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.05.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Entertainment Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.