Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Announces Dividend of $0.50

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Get Galaxy Entertainment Group alerts:

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.