Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FFC stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

