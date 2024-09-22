First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.78. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

