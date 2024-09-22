First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.93. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 652.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

