Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.