DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives $142.57 Average PT from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.37, a PEG ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,769 shares of company stock valued at $34,760,113 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

