Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $67,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

