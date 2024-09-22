Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $150.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $112.28 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 7.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.