Darin J. Weber Sells 16,412 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $41,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ProKidney Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ProKidney stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.10. ProKidney Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProKidney by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

