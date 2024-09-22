Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.400-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.40-9.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $170.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.