Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $177.00 at Piper Sandler

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRI. UBS Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.28.

DRI stock opened at $170.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $58,601,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

