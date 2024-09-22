CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on CVBF. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Price Performance
Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.45.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
