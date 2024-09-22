CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVBF. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Kimberly H. Sheehy sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $50,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

