Credicorp Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $2.91 (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.9084 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Credicorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Credicorp to earn $21.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
Credicorp Price Performance
Shares of BAP opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.09. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credicorp
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.