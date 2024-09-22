Credicorp Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $2.91 (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.9084 per share by the bank on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Credicorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Credicorp to earn $21.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.09. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

About Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

