Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $42.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $922.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

