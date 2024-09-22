ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.