CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

CIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIX

CI Financial Stock Performance

CIX opened at C$18.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.08. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.51 and a 1-year high of C$18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.47.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$985.96 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will post 4.0092166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.