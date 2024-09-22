Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.09. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cellectis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

