Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Price Target at $246.00

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the second quarter worth $6,456,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 22.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STERIS stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.83.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
