Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Target Price at $47.83

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rollins by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,668 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROL opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. Rollins has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

